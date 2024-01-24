Egypt: Irrigation Minister - We Seek to Capitalize On Advanced Means to Improve Water Management

24 January 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam asserted the ministry is always seeking to capitalize on the state-of-the-art methods to raise the efficiency and promote water management operation.

The minister of irrigation remarks were made while attending the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving the ministry, one of the national companies for industries and engineering industries and an Australian company in the water resources management field on Wednesday24/1/2024.

Sewilam said the MoU is aiming to boost cooperation and transfer experiences in developing water facilities and raising efficiency of control systems.

He added the memorandum is mainly contributing to boosting the use of water and improving services offered to beneficiaries, along with reducing the operation cost. Under the deal, the three parties will cooperate in studying ways of modernizing control systems and raising the efficiency of water usage and scaling up the agricultural production.

