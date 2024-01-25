Rwanda: New Model Villages to House Disaster-Displaced Families

The Ministry of Local Government (MINALOC) has unveiled climate- resilient model villages expected to accommodate families being relocated from high-risk zones.

Government is seeking to resettle households that were relocated from high-risk zones since October 2023, amid heavy rain season.

The information The New Times obtained from local government ministry shows that some of the IDP model villages to house those relocated from high risk zones include Mpazi with 718 houses in Nyarugenge district, Muzo with 50 houses in Gakenke district, Rwakivusha with 60 houses in Bugesera district and Kaniga with 60 houses in Gicumbi district.

Rubavu district has designated three sites, totalling 16 hectares, for the construction of model villages to accommodate families affected by the flooding of River Sebeya in 2023.

At least 870 families were in need of resettlement in the three designated sites.

According to MINALOC, other houses will be constructed under the scheme to address human security issues.

Under the scheme, 2,763 houses will be reconstructed while 1,322 houses will be rehabilitated with at least 342 houses being constructed under phase one.

"We are experiencing heavy rains and we are expecting more heavy rains even in April and May. We have to prepare for disasters. We are working with Meteo Rwanda, Rwanda Spacy Agency to identify people high risk zones.

We can relocate people before disasters happen and resettle them in safe zones. We have to work with the Ministry of Local government to relocate those in high risk zones," the Minister in charge of Emergency Management, Albert Murasira, said during National Dialogue-Umushyikirano, on Tuesday, January 23.

Phillipe Habinshuti, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA) said that some houses were destroyed or damaged by disasters although they are not in high-risk zones.

These houses will be constructed in a way that they are resilient to heavy rains.

"The houses are located in residential zones. We will provide support to rehabilitate them. We will provide them with construction materials and builders."

He said destitute families will be given plots of land and houses in model villages being constructed.

Fourteen districts with households in need of urgent relocation from high-risk zones have been identified.

The districts include Rubavu, Karongi, Rutsiro, Ngororero, Nyabihu, Burera, Rusizi, Rulindo, Gicumbi, Gakenke, Nyamasheke, Nyamagabe, Musanze, and Muhanga.