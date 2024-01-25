South Africa: Singer Kelly Khumalo Implicated in Murder Plot - South African News Briefs - January 25, 2023

Accused in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Case Implicates Kelly Khumalo as Alleged Mastermind



In a recent development in the trial of Senzo Meyiwa's murder case, one of the accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, has implicated Kelly Khumalo, the mother of his child, as the alleged mastermind behind the hit on the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, reports IOL. The lead investigator, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, revealed this information in the North Gauteng High Court, citing a formal confession made by Sibiya on May 30, 2020. Sibiya's confession is currently being examined for its admissibility in a trial-within-a-trial, where he and another accused, Bongani Ntanzi, claim they were coerced into confessing. This revelation follows earlier testimony by a cellphone expert indicating that Kelly Khumalo had been in contact with another accused, Fisokuhle Ntuli, around the time of the murder. The trial continues, with Gininda undergoing cross-examination.

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements paid R134 million to Blackhead Consulting, a company linked to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, for a housing project called Safdev Tanganani in Diepsloot East, initiated in 2013, reports News24. However, internal financial records reveal that no houses were built despite the substantial payment. Blackhead Consulting, owned by businessman Edwin Sodi, had donated to the African National Congress , and Sodi confirmed contributions to the party. Notably, Sodi paid money into Mashatile's personal bank account. Mashatile, who was ANC chairperson in Gauteng during payments to Blackhead, has been associated with other business figures benefiting from government contracts. The project's land was owned by Valumax, connected to a friend of Mashatile. Despite payments, the Diepsloot East project faced legal challenges, with a court later declaring the appointment of Safdev-Tanganani, the main contractor, illegal. Several other companies were paid for the same project, raising concerns about mismanagement and irregularities in government spending. The department, as of the latest update, had not responded to queries about these payments. Despite prior setbacks, an addendum to the 2013 land development agreement indicates the department is moving forward with the Safdev-Tanganani housing project, outsourcing various professional services to the company, which has sparked further controversy over potential duplication of services and misuse of funds.

Survivors of the Marshalltown building fire, where over 70 people lost their lives, express relief as a 29-year-old man, who confessed to starting the blaze during an in-camera session at the Usindiso building fire inquiry, is taken into custody, reports EWN. The alleged arsonist is set to face 76 counts of murder and 120 attempted murder charges in the Johannesburg Central Magistrates Court. The survivors, still haunted by the traumatic events in August, vividly recall the aftermath of the fire, describing it as an enduring trauma. One survivor, who lost family and friends in the tragedy, expressed gratitude for the arrest but hopes the perpetrator spends a lifetime behind bars. The survivors, currently housed in temporary shelters provided by the City of Johannesburg, reflect on the devastating impact of the incident more than five months later.

