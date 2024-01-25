Rwanda: Peace Cup - APR See Off AS Kigali, Qualify for Quarterfinals

APR FC secured a ticket to the Peace Cup quarterfinals despite a 1-1 draw with AS Kigali at Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday, January 24.

The military side sailed through on a 2-1 aggregate win having won the first leg by a lone goal.

Both teams started the game at a slow pace as they studied each other's system of play.

APR midfield trio of Taddeo Lwanga, Ismail 'Pitchou' Nshimirimana and Sharaf Eldin Shaiboub quickly warmed themselves into the game with some excellent passes as they looked to open the scoring early on.

Their pressing paid dividends as the army club broke the deadlock in the 29th minute through a perfect finish from striker Yannick Bizimana. Left back Christian Ishimwe had enough space on his flank and raced with the ball. He found Bizimana with a superb pass and the attacker lobbed it past goalkeeper Adolphe Hakizimana for the first goal.

The opening goal sent the supporters into wild celebrations as their team took control of the game with a 2-0 lead.

With the score, AS Kigali at the time needed to turn the deficit around and win the game if they were to progress to the next round. It was a hilly task for the visitors before the Lions who have not lost a single game so far this season.

Clement Niyigena, who had an excellent game over the weekend against Police, continued with his fine exploits as he made some timely tackles to stop Erisa Ssekisambu and Osee Iyabivuze from finding the equalizer.

But it was APR who never ceased to attack despite leading the game with the likes of Alain Kwitonda causing a major attacking threat every occasion he had a ball on his feet.

The winger ran through the AS Kigali defense a couple of times but failed to find the back of the net as the first half ended with APR leading 1-0.

After the break, AS Kigali took control and started pushing more men forward in for the equalizer.

Fiston Ishimwe was brought down as he made a run on the right wing and referee Celestin Nsabimana awarded a free kick from 35 yards.

Raphael Osaluwe stepped up and fired it straight into the top corner of the net as goalkeeper Pavelh Ndzila failed to save it.

The equalizer boosted AS Kigali's confidence as they pushed for the second goal which may have sent APR packing their bags.

Forward Erisa Ssekisambu flashed an effort off target in the 69th minute before Osaluwe blasted a free kick wide five minutes later.

AS Kigali continued to pile more pressure on the APR defense but Niyigena and Yunousou Nshimiyimana stood resolute as they thwarted their efforts.

APR launched a late onslaught after soaking pressure but it yielded no dividends as Latif Bishira and his defensive partners cleared their lines.

After securing a qualification, APR qualified will be waiting for who they will face next in the quarter finals.

Other Games

Muhazi United were held to a 1-1 draw by Gasogi at Ngoma Stadium with the latter qualifying for the quarterfinals with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Elsewhere, there was real.shock as second tier side Vision FC knocked Musanze FC out on away goal rule. Musanze won 2-1 in the second leg but Vision's away goal qualified them for the quarter finals despite drawing 3-3 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Police FC comfortably beat Kamonyi 3-0 at Kigali Pele Stadium and progressed to the last eight with a 6-0 aggregate win.

Quarterfinals fixtures:

Vision Vs Rayon Sports

Gorilla FC Vs Police FC

Gasogi United Vs APR FC

Bugesera FC Vs Mukura/ADDAX