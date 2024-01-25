Rwanda: Party, Civil Society Leaders Hail Kagame's 'Inspirational' Speech

Leaders from across the political spectrum and civil society have praised President Paul Kagame's first speech since his Burundian counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye publicly declared Rwanda an enemy state, offering to help oust its government.

Opening the National Umushyikirano Council in the capital Kigali on Tuesday, Kagame delivered what many have described as "an inspirational" speech, reassuring citizens of security and urging them to not be distracted and instead single-mindedly focus on transforming their lives and country.

"When it comes to defending this country that has suffered for so long and nobody came to help, we don't need permission from anybody, to do what we have to do to protect ourselves," the President told a fully packed auditorium at the Kigali Convention Centre.

Delivering his eagerly awaited speech in the wake of threats of war on Rwanda by the Burundian leader, the commander-in-chief said, "you go home, sleep, don't do anything, there will be nothing crossing the borders of this small country of ours. Do not fear empty barrels. You know a balloon? You just need a needle, and whatever is inside disappears."

He added, "where we have been, 30 years ago, there is nothing worse that can happen to us. Also, that means, if you put us in a situation where we have to think like it's going back to that time, then we have nothing to lose. We will fight like people who have nothing to lose, and somebody will pay the price, other than ourselves."

Civility, political responsibility...

"It was a timely speech," said Christine Mukabunani, chairperson, Parti Democrate (PS)-Imberakuri. "Citizens needed to hear his message considering all the speculation and threats that have been going around over the last few days."

"Most importantly," she said, "the President was calm and measured, easily exercising civility and political responsibility throughout, while ensuring the message came through loud and clear."

She laughed off Ndayishimiye's suggestion that Rwandan youth were "prisoners" who needed to liberate themselves. "I took it as a joke, he probably made things up because he wanted to project a sense of power to the people of Burundi or something like that, which is illusory, otherwise Burundi cannot be the country that can feel pity for Rwandans."

Sheikh Mussa Fazil Harerimana, the chairperson of the Ideal Democratic Party (PDI), said, "when you abuse the leader of a people, you have abused the people themselves, and, therefore, the people of Rwanda looked forward to their leader's message."

Kagame, said the former cabinet minister, used Umushyikirano to send a "clear" message to both Burundi and DR Congo that Rwanda was not interested in war although it was ready to successfully defend itself. "Citizens were always confident in the President and the security forces' ability to keep us safe, but they still needed to hear from him, and he came through with an incredibly empowering speech."

For Dr Alvera Mukabaramba, the head of the Parti du Progres et de la Concorde (PPC), the President needed to deliver a public response to warmongers, and he did just that.

"A response was needed because we have recently seen Ndayishimiye join Tshisekedi on his path of aggression and in beating the war drums and maybe some people were starting to be disturbed."

However, she noted that such threats against Rwanda were not new, recalling similar remarks by then Vice President and Defence minister Paul Kagame in parliament in the late 1990s, during which he addressed Mukabaramba's concerns about security.

"There were concerns around DR Congo's plan to destabilise Rwanda but, just like this week, he reassured us that we needed not to worry because everything was under control," she recollected. "There has never been doubts about our military's capacity to defend this country, not even in the mind of a citizen near the border areas in Rubavu (close to DR Congo)."

'Proactive measures to save homeland'

Joseph Ryarasa, the Chairperson of Rwanda Civil Society Platform and Executive Director of Never Again Rwanda, told The New Times Wednesday, "President Kagame emphasised the importance of Rwanda's sovereignty and the need to protect the country's interests without relying on external assistance."

"It's a powerful statement that speaks to Rwanda's determination to ensure its own security and well-being," he said. "It's key to see leaders who prioritise the welfare of their nation and take proactive measures to safeguard it."

Mary Barikungeri, the Founder and Director of Rwanda Women's Network, said the President's speech was "inspirational and uplifting."

"It put you in a state of tranquility and made you feel safe," she said, adding that the President "made clear that he wants us to not lose sleep and just focus on the most important things, which is building our families, our communities and our country."

"He never tires of reminding us to always strive for excellence and to exemplify the values of agaciro (a cherished Rwandan concept that can be almost equated to dignity) in whatever we do," Barikungeri said.

'A right to statehood'

For Protais Musoni, the Chairperson of Pan-African Movement Rwanda Chapter, one message that stood out for him in Kagame's speech on Tuesday was the President's clarity and conviction about the responsibility of leaders to safeguard the rights of all citizens, without any form of discrimination.

"One of the fundamental rights of citizens is the right to statehood and governments have a responsibility to safeguard that right. That's what the President stressed when he talked about Congolese nationals who are denied the right to statehood," he said.

The veteran politician and former cabinet minister added, "The President was clearly questioning why he should be given a burden that's not his, when there are people responsible to carry that burden and address the fundamental issue of a people's right to statehood."

"The President was making a case that those leaders needed to embrace a mindset of independence and address their problems."

Musoni also cited Kagame's "renewed emphasis that Rwanda remained open to working with our neighbours to promote peace and sustainable development.