Rwanda: Can Hussein 'Tshabalala' Turn AS Kigali Fortunes Around?

Burundian goal machine Hussein Shabani popularly known as "Tshabalala" is back to the fold of his former club AS Kigali FC.

Tshabalala, 32, had 18 months left on his contract with Libyan side Al Taawon but both parties reached a consensus which allowed him to terminate the deal and return to the Citizens.

Former AS Kigali president Fabrice Shema, who is now helping the club financially to stand on its feet, is said to have played a key role in bringing back the goal poacher.

What can Hussein bring to AS Kigali?

In his previous three-year stint with the Citizens, Tshabalala netted close to 50 league goals, winning the top scorer gong in the 2021/22 season besides playing a crucial part in AS Kigali's Peace Cup glory.

Hussein was a nightmare for defenders. Whether he played as a centre striker, supporting striker or attacking from the wings, he was still banging in the goals. He would adapt to each of his coach's attacking systems.

The Burundian might not be that flamboyant with the ball at his feet but he is a predator inside the penalty box and hardly misses chances from that area.

A lot has changed in the past six months since the player left. AS Kigali parted ways with players such as Olivier Niyonzima, Lawrence Juma, Djibrine Akuki and others who would offer the needed arsenals for the veteran striker to score.

The club's squad might currently not have the needed quality but in players like Kevin Ebene and Raphael Osaluwe, they have a good talent who can feed Hussein.

Also, if his potential attacking partnership with Erisa Keith Ssekisambu clicks, defenders in the domestic league are likely to be in trouble as the two players are typical goal scorers who know how to position themselves in the opponent box.

Tshabalala brings huge experience to AS Kigali. He has seen it all and excelled at a high level and he promises to again serve as a morale booster and encourage his teammates to give their best

As Shema earlier stated, their target is to finish in the top five despite the fact that the club was in the relegation zone at the end of the first round of the league.

Slowly, the club is getting closer to achieving its target as they now climbed to 13th with 19 points after just two league matches of the second round.

AS Kigali's talisman Hussein is back to his familiar territory. Up to rivals to watch out!