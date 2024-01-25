Zimbabwe: Luphahla Leaves Bosso

HAVING turned down an offer to be the head coach of Highlanders developmental side Bosso90, Joel Luphahla is believed to have reached a mutual separation with the club yesterday.

On the other hand, Try Ncube officially joined the club after signing a contract to be Kelvin Kaindu's first assistant.

The club executive resolved to have Luphahla take charge of the development side as he does not have a Caf B certificate, which allows him to sit on the Premiership bench.

At Bosso90, he was meant to replace Melusi "Mabaleka" Sibanda who the club intends to have as first team manager for this season if they go according to a resolution made by the executive a fortnight ago.

Sibanda is said to have turned down the offer from the club, choosing to continue in his coaching development path.

Club sources say Luphahla missed yesterday's training session, an indication he may have already left the club.

"The idea to have Joel coaching the development side came as a result of him not having the qualifications. However, that is not the path he is willing to take. The two parties have since seen it fit to mutually cut ties," said a source.

Bosso were yet to respond to inquiries made to them at the time of going to print.

Former Hwange assistant coach Ncube put pen to paper yesterday as he is set to assume the role of first team assistant coach beginning this morning.

Ncube is believed to have impressed the Bosso hierarchy in interviews held by the club last week.

The club is racing against time to appoint the second assistant coach as the season is primed for an early start.

The season is expected to begin on February 24.