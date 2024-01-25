Rwanda: Bukasa Believes AS Kigali Can Knock APR Out of Peace Cup

AS Kigali head coach Guy Bukasa is still upbeat that his side will recover from the first-leg loss against APR when the pair face off in the second leg of the Peace Cup round of 16 at Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday, January 24.

A 41st-minute goal from central midfielder Jean Bosco Ruboneka helped APR defeat AS Kigali 1-0 in the first leg AS Kigali on January 17.

Bukasa admits his attack did not do enough to capitalize their chances to score in the first leg but still believes the team can turn the first leg loss around against Thierry Froger's side and progress to the quarterfinals.

"Our strikers did their best to score in the first leg but we failed this time around. We need to be ready for the match and try to score as early as possible so that we can progress to the next round," Bukasa said before the match.

"It's still 1-0, we will bounce back to keep hopes alive. There is a match left, so you cannot count us out of contention for the competition. We are going to give our best for this game and score goals which can guarantee us to reach the next round," Congolese tactician added.

AS Kigali have experienced an abysmal showing since the start of the season as they now sit 13th in the league with 19 points, just three points off the drop zone.

But the club has been showing signs of recovery since former president Fabrice Shema returned to the club with a fresh commitment to support the team in the recovery process.

Since Shema returned, the club signed a new head coach in Guy Bukasa who replaced Andre Casa Mbungo who left the club in December.

The club also brought in new players including goalkeeper Adolphe Hakizimana who crossed from Rayon Sports to replace injured Yves Kimenyi while Hussein Shabani also returned to the club from Libyan side Al Taawon on a six-month deal which expires at the end of the season.

While APR was exempted from the first qualifying round, AS Kigali knocked out Etincelles to make it to the round of 16.

Peace Cup (Round of 16, 2nd leg)

Wednesday, January 24

AS Kigali Vs APR FC (Kigali Pele Stadium)

Kickoff: 6PM