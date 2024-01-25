Sudan: Foreign Minister Leads Sudan Delegation Participating in 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit

20 January 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kampala — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ali Al-Sadiq Ali, headed the Sudanese delegation participating in the nineteenth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, held in the city of Kampala, Uganda, during January 19-20.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs presented Sudan's statement before the summit, in which he praised the efforts of the founding fathers of the movement, stressing Sudan's commitment to its principles and working to achieve its goals.

The minister pointed out that the Sudanese Armed Forces have been waging a just defensive war since last April against a cross-border aggressor militia, targeting Sudan with its capabilities and potentials, and aiming to bring about demographic change in Sudan, stressing that the people stand with their armed forces in this war against the rebel tribal militia supported by some regional countries.

Ambassador Ali reiterated Sudan's commitment to a peaceful solution, stopping the war, and bringing about the desired democratic transformation, in a way that achieves the interests and dignity of the people of Sudan.

He appealed to the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement to condemn the violations committed by the rebel militia, similar to the organizations and countries that condemned the crimes of the rebel militia.

