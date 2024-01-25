Rwanda: Safeguarding Workers and Communities Through Occupational Health

opinion

Occupational health and safety is one of the most important aspects of human concern. It aims at an adaptation of a working environment to workers for the promotion and maintenance of the highest degree of physical, mental, and social well-being of workers in all occupations.

Many countries are moving from manual labour to service mechanisation in the main productive sectors, such as manufacturing, mining, and agriculture, hence the potential occupational health ramifications should be anticipated.

The benefit of occupational health in developing countries is seen locally as well as on a national level. The positive impact of occupational health may be observed in reducing morbidity and work-related injuries.

Occupational injuries and diseases represent a significant public health challenge, inflicting widespread suffering and causing substantial economic losses due to decreased productivity. The workplace serves as a place where individuals spend a considerable portion of their lives, making it crucial to address the risks associated with occupational hazards.

From accidents on construction sites to long-term health issues stemming from exposure to harmful substances, the impact extends beyond individual workers to affect families and communities. Prevention and management of occupational injuries and diseases are imperative not only for the well-being of the workforce but also for the overall societal fabric.

The World Health Organization estimates that, globally, there are 1.2million deaths per year attributable to occupational risks, which relates to 2.1 per cent of all deaths in the general population. Estimates from the Workplace Safety and Health Institute, are even higher, with nearly 2.8million deaths annually being attributed to work, and another 374million to non-fatal occupational accidents.

Although the estimation of occupationally related mortality and morbidity worldwide varies widely due to methodological problems, the general conclusion is that occupational diseases and injuries are a huge public health problem.

Providing a safe environment for employees is one of the most important responsibilities of a management team in a workplace. In industries with inherent risks, like agriculture, construction, and mining, employees must understand and follow the proper safety protocols.

Developing and enforcing safety plans in your organisation can provide greater peace of mind for employees and help prevent accidents and injuries. Establishing and enforcing accident prevention policies is instrumental in steering companies clear of employee injuries, building damages, legal complications, and productivity setbacks.

When employees perceive a sense of protection and value, they can execute their responsibilities with minimal distractions, contributing to the seamless operation of the business.

Preventing workplace injuries is important, ensuring the well-being of employees and maintaining a thriving and efficient work environment. A comprehensive safety and wellness plan serves as the foundation for injury prevention. This involves regular training sessions to educate employees on potential hazards and safe practices.

Identifying safety concerns and addressing staffing needs are crucial steps, ensuring that workloads are manageable and that safety protocols are effectively implemented. Providing appropriate protective gear, promoting cleanliness and organisation in workspaces, and emphasising suitable attire for both weather and job conditions contribute significantly to injury prevention.

Installing proper lighting and conducting regular inspections help identify and rectify potential risks promptly. Hiring a dedicated safety officer further reinforces a commitment to workplace safety, as this individual can oversee the implementation of safety measures, conduct thorough inspections, and address concerns proactively.

By integrating these measures into the workplace culture, businesses can foster an environment where employees feel secure, valued, and equipped to perform their duties without compromising their well-being. This holistic approach not only minimises the risk of injuries but also enhances overall productivity and promotes a positive work atmosphere.

The potential of occupational health to save lives and prevent injuries makes it important. Workplace accidents can cause a wide range of injuries, from small bumps and bruises to permanent impairments and, sometimes, fatalities.

By proactively implementing occupational health measures, employers can play a crucial role in promoting the well-being of their employees. By doing this, they not only fulfill their legal and ethical responsibilities but also significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents, which fosters an atmosphere of increased safety at work. Employers play a major role in protecting their workers from harm by putting in place thorough safety procedures and encouraging a culture of awareness.

Dr Vincent Mutabazi is an applied epidemiologist.

X: @VkneeM