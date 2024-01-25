Morocco/Zambia: 2023 Afcon - Morocco Secure Top Spot in Group F With 1-0 Victory Over Zambia

24 January 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

San Pedro (Côte d'Ivoire) - In a thrilling match at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in Côte d'Ivoire's San Pedro on Wednesday, Morocco triumphed over Zambia with a score of 1-0, securing the top spot in Group F in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The victory guarantees Morocco's qualification for the round of 16.

The decisive goal came in the 38th minute, courtesy of the talented Hakim Ziyech, who proved to be the hero for the Atlas Lions. The skillful playmaker showcased his prowess with a well-executed strike that ultimately sealed the fate of the match.

With this triumph, Morocco finishes the group stage at the pinnacle of Group F, showcasing their dominance and determination in the tournament. The team's solid performance in the group matches sets the stage for an exciting journey into the knockout stages of the 2023 AFCON.

Looking ahead, Morocco is set to face off against South Africa, the second-placed team in Group E, in the round of 16. The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled for next Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. GMT+1, once again at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro.

