Angola: American Secretary of State Arrives in Luanda

24 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, arrived on Wednesday night in Luanda, for a 24-hour working visit, within the scope of bilateral relations between Angola and the United States of America.

At 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the American official received welcome greetings from officials from the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomats from his country accredited in Angola.

During his stay in Angola, Blinken will be received by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, and will participate in the launch of Africell's new digital program in Angola.

He will also hold a private meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte Antonio, before the two entities co-chair talks between delegations from the two countries, followed by a press conference.

Angola and the United States of America, which this year celebrate 31 years of diplomatic relations, are experiencing a good period of bilateral exchange that covers the various areas of political, diplomatic, economic, social and cultural life.

Before Angola, Anthony Blinken visited Côte d'Ivoire, Cape Verde and Nigeria.

Currently, Angola is the United States' third largest trading partner in Sub-Saharan Africa, mainly due to oil exports. ECC/MDS/DOJ

