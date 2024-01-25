Angola: Central Judicial Region Meets in Cuanza Sul Province

Sumbe — The 4th Extended Meeting of the Central Judicial Region of the Attorney General's Office has been addressing issues related to investigation, evidence and economic and financial crime, since Wednesday, in the city of Sumbe, Cuanza-Sul province.

Running until Thursday, the meeting brings together magistrates from the Public Ministry of the provinces of Cuanza-Sul, Huambo, Benguela and Bié and also addresses topics on cybercrime, digital evidence and voluntary delivery of goods.

When speaking at the opening of the event, the judicial coordinator of that region, Carlos dos Santos, highlighted the importance of the meeting, having mentioned the need to standardize procedural and administrative procedures, in order to bring services to citizens more quickly.

He spoke about the institution's perspectives, highlighting, among others, the training of staff in the field of professional ethics and deontology.

For his part, the governor of Cuanza-Sul, Job Capapinha, highlighted the tasks undertaken by the Public Prosecutor's Office in carrying out criminal proceedings, defending the rights of natural or legal persons, jurisdictional legality and monitoring legality.

Participating in the event are military prosecutors from the South and Central Naval regions, magistrates, representatives of the General Inspection of State Administration (IGAE) and the Bar Association.