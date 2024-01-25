Kenya: Foreigners No Longer Be Allowed to Undertake Medical, Dental Internship in Kenya - KMPDC

25 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Foreign medical trainees will no longer be allowed to undertake their medical or dental Internships in Kenya.

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioner and Dentist Council (KMPDC), any foreign intern will be first required to undergo an internship in their country of origin and acquire registration before applying for an internship in Kenya.

"They will be expected to undertake their internship in their Country of nationality and subsequently attain registration before proceeding to seek registration in Kenya," KMPDC stated on X.

This comes days after the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacist and Dentist Union(KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Bhimji Atella gave an ultimatum of three weeks to Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha for the immediate posting of 1,314 qualified medical interns.

In a letter directed to the CS, the Union cautioned that the delayed posting of interns to various medical centers has significantly slowed their licensing which is crucial in the delivery of essential medical services to the public.

It cautioned that the union will take necessary measures if the issue is not addressed immediately.

The Union has cautioned alerted that the delay has defied theMOH/KMPDU collective bargaining agreement(CBA)Article IV (c) which spotlights that "all medical officers, pharmacists, and dentists shall be posted to internship centers not later than 30 days from the date of clearance from KMPDC and PPB."

