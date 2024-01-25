Kenya Elected to Chair Executive Council of UN Tourism Body

Nairobi — Kenya has been elected to chair the United Nations World Tourism Organization's (UNWTO) Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness, solidifying its position as a leader in the global tourism industry.

The announcement was made at the first meeting of the committee held at the UNWTO headquarters in Madrid, Spain.

The Ministry of Tourism said that Kenya won the position after two rounds of voting, defeating strong bids from Thailand and Malta.

"This vote demonstrates the confidence that UNWTO member states have in Kenya's leadership and ability to steer the organization's agenda on tourism competitiveness," Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua said.

He added that tourism is a key pillar of the Kenyan economy, noting that chairing the committee would allow synergy with other UNWTO members in shaping policy, building partnerships, and promoting best practices in tourism.

"We shall champion initiatives that will help in the creation of jobs, protecting of the planet as well as driving inclusive growth that can be felt and be impactful within communities," he added.

UNWTO Executive Director and Special Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Zoritsa Urosevic, expressed confidence in the country's ability to lead the Committee effectively.

"I commend Kenya for its commitment to sustainable tourism development. As one of the important tourism economies in Africa, Kenya will bring valuable experience and expertise that will lead the Committee's work in enhancing competitiveness and responsible tourism across UNWTO member countries," Urosevic said.

The Tourism Ministry had appointed Wausi Walya, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager at the Kenya Tourism Board, to lead the pitch for Kenya as the designated technical officer and appointed focal person for the technical committee by the Ministry.

Kenya's successful bid was anchored on its tourism competitiveness pillars, such as destination marketing, diversified tourism offerings, sustainable tourism practices, cultural and natural heritage, training, and skills development programs, as well as innovations and technology, among other strengths.

The country's infrastructural development strides in areas of roads, airports, and hospitality facilities were also highlighted as key enablers that have unlocked growth potential for the sector.

The UNWTO Committee on Tourism and Competitiveness acts as a platform for cooperation between Member States to enhance the competitiveness of their offerings, promote innovation, and ensure the sustainable growth of tourism worldwide.

Kenya takes over the chairmanship for three years and will hold the position between 2024 and 2027.