Tunisia: Head Coach of Tunisia's National Football Team Jalel Kadri Announces Resignation

Tunis/Tunisia — Head coach of Tunisia's national soccer team Jalel Kadri has officially announced his resignation from his position in the wake of the first-round exit of the 2023+1 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

Kadri articulated his decision in a televised statement on Wednesday after a goalless draw with South Africa at a Group E Day-3 game of the AFCON.

He elucidated that one of the stipulated objectives in his contract with the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) was the qualification for the semi-finals.

Jalel Kadri had assumed the role of interim head coach for the Eagles of Carthage in February 2022, succeeding Mondher Kebaier before being formally confirmed in the position.

He notably steered the team through the Arab Cup and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.