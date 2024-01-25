Africa: Afcon 2023 - CAF Hammer Falls On Morocco, DR Congo

press release

Following its investigation, the Disciplinary Board found both Morocco, DR Congo football federations, and Morocco's coach guilty

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board has released its verdict on the post-match incidents that occurred following the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d'Ivoire 2023 fixture between Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo on 21 January.

Guilty Verdicts and Sanctions

Following its investigation, the Disciplinary Board found both the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) and the Fédération Congolaise de Football Association (FECOFA), as well as coach Walid Regragui, guilty of separate offences and imposed the following sanctions:

Federations:

FRMF: Fined USD 20,000 (an additional USD 10,000 fine imposed for supporter use of smoke bombs, with USD 5,000 suspended)

FECOFA: Fined USD 20,000

Coach: Walid Regragui: Four-match suspension (two matches suspended for one year) and USD 5,000 fine

Appeal and Enforcement:

These decisions will take effect upon the expiration of the appeal period outlined in the CAF Disciplinary Code.