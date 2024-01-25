Sudan: Foreign Ministry Denounces EU Imposition of Sanctions on Three Sudanese National Economic Institutions

Port Sudan — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Tuesday denouncing the European Union's imposition of sanctions on three Sudanese national economic institutions.

Hereunder the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) provides an unofficial translation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement:

Republic of Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office of the Official Spokesperson and Media Department

Press Statement

In a blatant embodiment of the imbalance in moral standards and the lack of a sense of justice, the European Union announced yesterday, the imposition of sanctions on three Sudanese national economic institutions that it claimed were, along with three companies affiliated with the Janjaweed militia, responsible for supporting activities that undermine stability and political transition in Sudan.

The unjust decision was based on equality that lacks the slightest foundations of objectivity and fairness between the Sudanese Armed Forces, the national army that defends the Sudanese people, their independence and dignity, and a terrorist militia that includes tens of thousands of mercenaries that commit crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing, sexual violence and terrorism.

The crimes also confirmed this week by the report of the United Nations experts monitoring the implementation of Security Council Resolution No. 1591.

The relevant United Nations expert report provided sufficient information about those who threaten the stability of Sudan and the entire region, and those who commit war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide or help to commit them, including partners and allies of the European Union.

The European Union was expected to bear its political and moral responsibilities towards international and regional peace by pressuring those to stop providing weapons, mercenaries, financing, and media support to the terrorist militia.

But instead EU chose to hide behind the pretext of neutrality between what he calls "two warring parties," even though there is no neutrality towards genocide, ethnic cleansing, sexual violence, and the targeting of displaced people and those fleeing war.

The approach of sanctions directed especially against national institutions will not help achieve peace, but rather reward the aggressor, turn a blind eye to his violations, and belittle the victims.

Justifying the targeting of the three economic institutions based on their affiliation to the armed forces is surprising and deplorable. The right and duty to defend the country dictates the armed forces to strive to achieve sufficiency in defensive equipment, and all laws guarantee the right to self-defense.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Business Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that Zadna Company is a pioneering national company that seeks to modernize the agricultural sector in Sudan, achieve food security, and encourage the private sector and entrepreneurs to invest in agriculture as the first tool for achieving sustainable development and social justice in the country. How does this contribute to undermining stability and political transition?

The people of Sudan and their armed forces will win the Battle of Dignity aiming to protect their country, its independence, its unity and its capabilities.

Then those who stood against them in this battle will realize the truth of what they lost.

Tuesday, January 23, 2024