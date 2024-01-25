Kenya: Police in Nakuru Seek Woman Linked to Fatal Stabbing of Male Neighbour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 -- Detectives in Nakuru are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of a 27-year-old man stabbed in his house by a female neighbour on Tuesday.

The landlord brought the incident to the attention of law enforcement in a report filed at Mwariki Police Station.

"Police rushed to the scene, and a dead body of one Peter Njenga, aged 27 years [was] found lying on a sofa set with visible stab wounds on the left arm, bicep, and left eye," a police report obtained by Capital News on Thursday read.

Investigators learnt that the victim and the suspect, currently on the run, had spent the previous night together at a nearby club.

An argument ensued upon their return home leading to the tragic incident.

Eyewitnesses alleged in a romantic relationship between the deceased and the suspect.

There were visible signs of a struggle at victim's residence, police said, despite their being but no weapon at the scene.

Investigators processed the crime scene before transferring the deceased's body to Annex Hospital Nakuru funeral home for a postmortem examination.

Police expressed confidence that the arrest of the suspect will help to piece together the events that culminated in the tragic incident.

The incident comes hot on the heels of at least five similar cases involving alleged lovers that has led to loss of lives.

Notable cases include the death of socialite Starlet Wahu and the tragic death of 20-year-old university student, Rita Waeni.

Waeni's dismembered body was discovered at a short-stay residence in Roysambu.