Kenya: Old Mutual to Dispose of Tanzanian Unit to a Minority Shareholder

25 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Old Mutual Limited is in the process of selling its Tanzania unit to a minority shareholder, pending regulatory approval.

The sale is part of the Old Mutual Group's immediate-to-long-term strategic review.

"We have evaluated various options to attaining market leadership in Tanzania, however, we no longer see a clear path to achieving this strategic objective," Old Mutual Holdings CEO Arthur Oginga said.

"We believe that the various options require substantial further investment and carry significant risk to attaining the objectives of market leadership and real returns in the medium term," Oginga added.

"As a result, we have decided to sell our stake in our short-term insurance business to Strategic Ventures Company Limited, a grouping from the existing minority shareholders of UAP Insurance Tanzania Limited."

However, the pan-African insurer intends to partner with local players in Tanzania to offer medical insurance products and services through the Kenyan unit.

UAP Insurance Tanzania expects the sale not to impact policies in Tanzania.

"We are communicating with our customers and key stakeholders, and the reassurance we are giving is that they can expect continued excellent service."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.