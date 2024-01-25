Rwanda: Shabani Hussein Completes AS Kigali Return

AS Kigali have announced the signing of striker Hussein 'Tshabalala' Shaban on a six-month deal.

The Burundi international returns to the club after parting ways with Libyan side Al Taawon by mutual agreement.

"He's back again! Hope that your defenders are ready to face the challenge? welcome home again Tchaba (Hussein)," the club posted on X on Tuesday, January 23.

Shabani, 32, has struggled to impress in the Libyan Premier League since he joined Al Taawon in August 2023, reuniting with his former AS Kigali teammate Haruna Niyonzima at the club.

The player and his employers opted to mutually part company, with the former considering a return to AS Kigali who see him as one of key figures to save their season amid their abysmal form that shaped the club recently.

Besides AS Kigali, Shaban previously had successful spells with Burundian football giants Vital'O FC as well as Amagaju, Bugesera and Rayon Sports in Rwanda.