Rwanda: Govt to Support Students Displaced By Russia-Ukraine War

The Government has pledged support for students who were displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war and have since resumed their studies in Poland. This was revealed during the first day of the 19th National Dialogue Council Umushyikirano on Tuesday, January 23.

The students, facing financial challenges due to tripled school fees compared to their previous fees in Ukraine, received assurance from President Paul Kagame that the government would address their concerns.

Délice Sine, a fourth-year medical student currently in Poland, expressed gratitude for the support received thus far but highlighted the ongoing struggle with increased tuition fees.

She emphasized that the schools in Poland now charge three times more than what the students used to pay in Ukraine before the war. Sine, representing a group of six students, four of whom are in their final year of university, requested assistance during the Umushyikirano session.

Addressing the President, Sine outlined the primary issue faced by the students is school fees, appealing for any form of support to ensure they can continue their studies successfully.

"We would like to request any type of support regardless of the amount. It can be helpful for us to continue our studies effectively," she added.

In response, Kagame assured the students that the government would intervene to resolve the issue. He tasked the responsibility to key ministries, including the Prime Minister, Minister of Education, and Minister of Health, urging them to address the challenges faced by the students.

"The Prime Minister, Minister of Education, and Minister of Health have to address the issue so that no one fails to study because of that, unless they fail to perform well. But they told us that currently they perform well," Kagame said.

Sine also took the opportunity to encourage her fellow students who had discontinued their studies abroad to resume their education. She concluded by pledging her commitment to becoming a proficient medical professional upon completing her studies.