Rwanda: Youth and Arts Minister Calls for More Artistes' Participation in Social Events

The Minister of Youth and Arts, Dr Abdallah Utumatwishima, has said that local artistes deserve enough participation and exposure in all social events taking place in the country.

Utumatwishima made the call on January 24, during a panel discussion on 'Youth Leadership in Shaping Rwanda's Future' held on the second day of the 19th National Dialogue Council -Umushyikirano, a forum where Rwandans including government officials, members of the public and private sectors, civil society and citizens discuss issues of national importance.

"Local artists are suggesting that, if possible, all social events held in Rwanda could give them a platform to perform and showcase their talents, whether paid or not," said Utumatwishima.

It is a move that the minister believes would expose a lot of talent and show how capable Rwandan entertainers are when it comes to performing arts.

Utumatwishima also conveyed to President Paul Kagame a message of appreciation from the artistes who benefited from the music events held in Kigali in 2023.

"Our artistes are overwhelmed to have participated in major events such as Trace Africa, Move Africa and Giants of Africa, all of which took place in Rwanda last year. It is an experience that has opened their eyes and left them with a lot to learn."

According to the Minister, local artists also appreciate the fact that the Head of State attends most of the big events in Kigali, and urge more influential leaders to also support local talents and attend the events.

On 14 December, 2023, the Ministry of Youth (MINIYOUTH) took over the arts portfolio, which was previously under the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE).

The decision to move the arts portfolio to the Ministry of Youth was based on the observation that the majority of people working in the creative industries are young people.

The move is expected to help Rwanda's arts sector achieve greater development and empower young artists and entrepreneurs within the sector.