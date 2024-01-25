Kenyans to Access 9 Judicial Services at Huduma Centres

24 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Huduma Kenya has rolled out nine Judicial Services from its various outlets in Nairobi.

Huduma Kenya in a notice shared on its X platforms disclosed that the services will be available to the public starting January 29.

"Starting January 29, 2024, Kenyans can now access nine essential judicial services conveniently from various Huduma Centers across the country. Your access to justice just got more accessible!" it said in a post on X.

The services include filing a civil case and documents in an existing case, request for issuance of summons to enter appearance as well as notice to appear in divorce cases.

Others include request and issuance of mention dates, e-filing support, payments of fines and deposits as well as virtual court support.

Huduma Kenya however says the services will only be available in 6 Huduma centers which include GPO Nairobi, City Square, Makadara, Kibra, Eastleight and Thika.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.