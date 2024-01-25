Kenyans to Access 9 Judicial Services at Huduma Centres

Huduma Kenya has rolled out nine Judicial Services from its various outlets in Nairobi.

Huduma Kenya in a notice shared on its X platforms disclosed that the services will be available to the public starting January 29.

"Starting January 29, 2024, Kenyans can now access nine essential judicial services conveniently from various Huduma Centers across the country. Your access to justice just got more accessible!" it said in a post on X.

The services include filing a civil case and documents in an existing case, request for issuance of summons to enter appearance as well as notice to appear in divorce cases.

Others include request and issuance of mention dates, e-filing support, payments of fines and deposits as well as virtual court support.

Huduma Kenya however says the services will only be available in 6 Huduma centers which include GPO Nairobi, City Square, Makadara, Kibra, Eastleight and Thika.