Kenya: A Neutral Body Should Be Engaged to Fight Corruption in the Judiciary - Raila Odinga

Kilifi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga now says a nuetral body should be engaged in the fight against corruption within the judiciary.

Speaking during an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party delegates meeting in Kilifi Wednesday, Raila indicated that this is the only way to root out the vice without compromising the independence of the judiciary.

"If there a reforms within the judiciary, then it must be done by neutral institutions. Not the executive, nor the judiciary or the legislature," he stated.

He further insisted that the meeting of the three arms of government at State House undermined the independence of the judiciary.

"There is no debate in the current parliament. Bills come from wherever they come and when they get to parliament, the speaker decrees that they must be passed within the next two hours. There is no debate. You cannot discuss a bill within two hours and then pass them the way they are without amendments and they go to the executive where they are signed," he stated.

On Monday, President William Ruto met with Chief Justice Martha Koome and National Assembly seaker Moses Wetangula to discuss ways of rooting out corruption.

Speaking after the meeting, President Ruto stated that the three arms of government have agreed to work together to tame corruption in their ranks, President William Ruto has said.

The Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary, he said, would use "a whole of government approach" to achieve the objective of eradicating the vice.

"I want to promise the people of Kenya that we are united and determined to root out the corruption menace from our country," he said.

Speaking during the opening of the Gilgil Technical and Vocational College in Nakuru County, he stressed that corruption, incompetence and vested interests are undermining the country's development.

The Head of State appealed to leaders, including those in civil society, religious institutions and the opposition, to close ranks and team up to support the fight against corruption.

He asked those in the opposition to stop politicising talks between the three arms of government, and instead share ideas on how the country's criminal justice system and the judiciary can be empowered to deal with corruption.

"It is not necessary for us to have a controversy on a matter that requires the collective effort of all Kenyans," he said.

President Ruto asked leaders to shun competitive politics and focus on service delivery to the people.

He said it would be an insult to the people if leaders keep politicking instead of delivering the promises they made to Kenyans.