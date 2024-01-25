Kenya: Raila Odinga Claims Judiciary, Legislature Captured By the Executive

Nairobi — Opposition leader Raila Odinga now claims that both the Judiciary and Legislature have been captured by the Executive.

Speaking during an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates meeting in Kilifi, Odinga alleged that since President William Ruto's tenure began, bills were hurriedly passed in Parliament and assented to law without due process.

He stated that this is contrary to what used to happen in past regimes when due process was followed.

"Today you see the Speaker going to the State House to witness the President signing the Bill. Shame on them, shame on them! We must condemn this state capture of the institutions of governance," he stated.

"There's no debate. You cannot discuss a Bill within two hours...and then they are passed the way they are without amendments and they go to the Executive and they sign it."

Odinga pointed out that currently, debates are minimal and Bills favouring the government are passed with little to no changes.

According to Odinga, a nuetral body should be engaged in the fight against corruption within the judiciary.

He indicated that this is the only way to root out the vice without compromising the independence of the judiciary.

"If there a reforms within the judiciary, then it must be done by neutral institutions. Not the executive, nor the judiciary or the legislature," he stated.

He further insisted that the meeting of the three arms of government at State House undermined the independence of the judiciary.

"There is no debate in the current parliament. Bills come from wherever they come and when they get to parliament, the speaker decrees that they must be passed within the next two hours. There is no debate. You cannot discuss a bill within two hours and then pass them the way they are without amendments and they go to the executive where they are signed," he stated.

On Monday, President William Ruto met with Chief Justice Martha Koome and National Assembly seaker Moses Wetangula to discuss ways of rooting out corruption.

Speaking after the meeting, President Ruto stated that the three arms of government have agreed to work together to tame corruption in their ranks, President William Ruto has said.

The Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary, he said, would use "a whole of government approach" to achieve the objective of eradicating the vice.

"I want to promise the people of Kenya that we are united and determined to root out the corruption menace from our country," he said.