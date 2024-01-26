South Africa: Teachers Fired for Leaking Matric Exam Information - South African News Briefs - January 26, 2023

Teachers Fired for Leaking Matric Exam Information

Two teachers, one from Dlumana High School in Manyeleti, Mpumalanga, and another from Tuscany Glen High School in Cape Town, have been dismissed for their involvement in a matric exam cheating scandal, reports News24. The Mpumalanga teacher was fired for posting answers to a life sciences paper on a WhatsApp group during the 2022 matric exams. The Cape Town teacher, Delmaine Amerika, was dismissed after forwarding a portion of the September Afrikaans first additional language paper 2 trial exam question paper to Grade 12 C learners via WhatsApp before the exam. Amerika disputed the charge of dishonesty, claiming she thought it was a question and answer written on a note, and rejected a plea bargain. The Education Labour Relations Council confirmed her dismissal, stating that it was procedurally and substantively fair. The cases are part of a broader cheating scandal in 2022, with 935 pupils banned from exams for paying to join WhatsApp groups where answers were shared during exams. The Basic Education Department emphasized that such actions undermine the credibility of exams and announced a commitment to combating corruption in the education system.

Parliament Awaits Court Decision on Hlophe Impeachment

Freedom Under Law (FUL) is urging the National Assembly to expedite the impeachment vote against suspended judges John Hlophe and Nkola Motata, citing an "inordinate and unacceptable delay" despite both judges being found guilty of severe misconduct, reports TimesLIVE. FUL, through lawyer Vlad Movshovich, has requested the scheduling of votes without further delay. However, Hlophe's removal faces a potential obstacle as he has applied to the Constitutional Court to declare the motion unlawful, arguing that his removal lacks constitutional precedent. The National Assembly secretary, Masibulele Xaso, noted that the matter would be discussed on February 1, but Hlophe's attorney, Barnabas Xulu, emphasized that the vote should not proceed until the Constitutional Court issues a decision on Hlophe's application. The court has yet to rule as the motion was recently distributed to all parties involved.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cape Town Train Station Incident Leaves Boy Paralyzed

A four-year-old boy narrowly escaped a life-threatening incident at Cape Town Train Station when a solid plastic board fell on his head due to a sudden gust of wind, reports IOL. The child, along with his parents, had traveled from the Northern Cape for a hospital appointment. The family suspects that the board may have come loose from a Prasa-owned building. The boy was rushed to Red Cross Children's Hospital, where he remains in ICU with paralysis from the waist down. The family now faces financial challenges, owing R3,800 to Netcare for transportation and seeking assistance for accommodation in Cape Town while their son receives treatment. Prasa is investigating the incident, emphasizing the need for further investigations guided by authorities, and has expressed intentions to connect with the affected family. The Red Cross Children's Hospital confirmed the boy's admission but cited patient confidentiality for not disclosing treatment details.

More South African news