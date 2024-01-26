South Africa: Secretary Blinken's Call With Minister Pandor

25 January 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor today regarding the conflict in Gaza, including the need to protect civilian lives, ensure sustained humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and work towards lasting regional peace that ensures Israel's security and advances the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The Secretary reaffirmed support for Israel's right to ensure the terrorist attacks of October 7 can never be repeated. Secretary Blinken and Minister Pandor also reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-South Africa partnership and cooperation on shared priorities, including health, trade, and energy.

