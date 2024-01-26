Rwanda Appoints New Envoys to Zambia, Switzerland

The first cabinet meeting of 2024 chaired by President Paul Kagame on Thursday, January 25, appointed new envoys to Zimbabwe and Switzerland, among other appointments.

Emmanuel Bugingo is the proposed High Commissioner of Rwanda to Zambia.

Bugingo, a member of the Chamber of Deputies, replaces Amb Amandin Rugira.

James Ngango, is the proposed Ambassador of Rwanda to the Swiss Confederation and Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations Office at Geneva.

Ngango, who is set to replace Marie-Chantal Rwakazina, was Minister-Counsellour and Deputy Permanent Representative in Geneva.

In the Judiciary, Judge Kadigwa Gashongore was appointed Vice-President of the Commercial High Court.

In the Rwanda Elders Advisory Forum, Alphonse Kayiranga Mukama and Solange Mukasonga, were appointed members of the Council of Elders.

In the Ministry of Local Government, Bob Gakire was appointed Permanent Secretary.

In the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Dr. Alexandre Rutikanga was appointed Chief Technical Advisor, Canoth Manishimwe, Director General Corporate Services, Alice Mukamugema, Director General, Agriculture Value Chain Management and Trade, while Mathilde Mukasekuru was appointed Animal Products Supply Chain and Market Analyst.

In Rwanda Agricultural and Animal Resources Board, Jerome Hitayezu was appointed Head of Land Husbandry, Irrigation and Mechanization Department.

In the National Agricultural Export Board, Gabriel Mpezamihigo was appointed Chief Finance Officer.

In the Ministry of Health, Dr. Fernand Rwamwejo was appointed Fellowship Program Analyst, Viviane Umuhire Niyonkuru, Skills and Career Path Analyst, Dr. Alice Nsengiyumva, Skills and Career Path Analyst Dr. Marie-Élise Ngabire, Clinical Attachment Analyst, while Dr. Madeleine Byukusenge, was appointed Residency Program Analyst.

In the same ministry, Dr. Claude Nsabimana was appointed Curriculum and Standards Analyst, Innocent Nzabahimana, Curriculum and Standards Analyst, Nicole Jabo, Partnerships and Grant Writing Analyst, and Esperance Ndenga, Partnerships and Grant Writing Analyst.

In the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement, Julienne Uwacu was appointed Executive Director of Itorero and Culture Promotion, Dr. Theoneste Rutayisire, Executive Director of Research and Policy Development, Veneranda Ingabire, Executive Director of Memory and Genocide Prevention, Marie Alice Uwera Kayumba, Executive Director of National Unity and Community Resilience while Innocent Nizeyimana was appointed Culture Values and Languages Promotion Analyst.

In the same ministry, Silas Mbonimana was appointed Rwandan Identity and National Ballet Promotion Analyst, Zakhia Mbabazi, Partnership and Projects Development Analyst, Anita Mweramana Ndayisaba, Genocide Commemoration and Coordination Specialist, Martin Muhoza, Genocide Memorials Development and Proofs Preservation Specialist, while Floride Tuyisabe, was appointed to be a Historical Memory Research Specialist.