Tanzania: Stakeholders Empower Motorcycle Riders On Road Safety

TANZANIA: THE Embassy of Switzerland in Tanzania in collaboration with the Amend organization has trained hundreds of motorcycle taxi riders in Dodoma on road safety.

According to Amend's Country Manager Simon Kalolo, over 250 motorcycle taxi riders have been trained in a programme designed specifically for motorcycle taxi riders in Tanzania.

The structure of the training is based on the UK's Compulsory Basic Training for motorcycles, but it has the flexibility to allow local trainers to tailor it to meet specific needs.

"The training provided practical lessons aimed at improving skills which riders are known to lack," said Mr Kalolo.

Exercises included the proper use of junctions and roundabouts, safe overtaking, and how to stop quickly in an emergency, for example, if a school child steps onto the road in front of the motorcycle.

The training also included a component of First Aid, delivered by the Tanzanian Red Cross.

The awareness campaign on motorcycle safety issues involved the creation of content for radio and social media, targeting Tanzania's most influential media houses and social media influencers.

Various key stakeholders including motorcycle taxi riders, passengers, other road users, and road safety stakeholders, such as the Traffic Police, ward councillors, ward executive directors, community development officers, members of the National Road Safety Council, and medical doctors from the National Blood Transfusion Service of Tanzania were involved in the media campaigns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This work is part of a one-year project supported by the Embassy of Switzerland in Tanzania costing about 425m/-.

Other activities under this project will be implemented in Tanga by the second half of 2024, including motorcycle taxi rider training for 500 riders, the awareness campaign of motorcycle safety issues, the development of a moto-taxi 'Code of Conduct' and the creation of a safe school zone through pedestrian infrastructure improvements.

Ms Viviane Hasselmann, Head of Health Domain at the Embassy said: "With 62 per cent of the Tanzanians being under 25 years, it is crucial to focus development interventions on the youth, and to address their specific challenges and needs."

Through this project, and this motorcycle training in particular, the Embassy of Switzerland, jointly with Amend, aims at improving the safety of motorcycle riders, passengers and other road users, and thus preventing as many unnecessary deaths and injuries of young people as possible, he stated.

Road traffic injury is the leading cause of death for children and young people between the ages of 5 and 29 years worldwide. Sub-Saharan Africa has the world's highest road traffic death rates.

Data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) suggest Tanzania has one of the highest motorcycle death rates in Africa.