Tanzania: Zanzibar to Establish an Institute of Maritime Studies, Fisheries

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR: IN enhancing the blue economy agenda, Zanzibar, through its State University (SUZA) is in the process of establishing 'Institute of Maritime Studies and Fisheries (IMSF).

The news was revealed here by SUZA Lecturer and the Acting Director of IMSF Dr Yahya Hamad Sheikh, who said that the initial preparations include collecting views from stakeholders, and construction of buildings.

He said that the beginning of the establishment of the institute falls under the youth 'Skills Development Employability in the Blue Economy Project (SEBEP) funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

"We want to have an institute that will train our young people in marine resources, and fishing, processing, and transportation," Dr Sheikh said when he made a presentation at the stakeholders' workshop on IMSF: objectives.

Captain Hamad Bakari Hamad from the Presidential Delivery Bureau (PDB), Zanzibar State House, presented a paper entitled 'blue economy and seafaring.'

He said the IMSF will operate differently from the current Institute of Marine Sciences (IMS)- Zanzibar, which is under the University of Dar es Salaam/

Opening the stakeholders' workshop held at the SUZA-tourism college, in the Maruhubi area, the Zanzibar House of Representatives Chairperson Mr Abdalla Hussein Kombo, said that the project to establish 'The Institute of Maritime Studies and Fisheries (IMSF) is timely and must have workable laws for efficiency.

He said that the institute must meet the expectations of the government and the goals intended, for the benefit of the young people to get employed in the marine transport sector and fishing.

Captain Kombo said, "The idea for Zanzibar to have its institute to produce people to work in sea vessels and marine resources, is good considering the nature of the islands being surrounded by the sea, as well as the blue economy implementation strategy."

The SUZA Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammed Makame Haji, said that the preparations for the construction of the buildings of the Institute have begun, and the allocation in Nkrumah- Beit el Ras area.

Prof assured the stakeholders that the ideas and advice they give regarding the curriculum and other matters related to the institute will be properly considered.

"The government's aim through IMSF is to promote various professions related to maritime fields, including fishing and seafaring, being the best use of marine resources and helping to solve existing social and economic challenges," he explained.

The SEBEP manager Mr Salum Mkubwa Abdalla, said the construction of the IMSF is one of the projects handled by the Zanzibar Ministry of Education and Vocational Training.