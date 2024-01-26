Angolan Athlete Wins Bronze at Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu European Championship

25 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan athlete Elizandra Gourgel Wassuca won, on Thursday, in Paris (France), two bronze medals at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu European Championship.

Elizandra Gourgel Wassuca, 33 years old, purple belt and athlete from the Gracie Barra Angola Academy, won bronze medals in the up to 69 kg and absolute categories (all weights) at the European Championship of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (BJJF) , which takes place between January 19th and 27th in Paris.

The IBJJF European Championship is among the three most prestigious and challenging championships in the sport.

The 2024 edition had the participation of more than six thousand athletes from all over the world.

Elizandra Wassuca has accumulated medals over the years and became World Champion in 2021, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The young fighter is a representative of athletes and young people in the Angolan Parliament. She has been a member of the National Assembly since 2022, elected by the National Circle and 1st Secretary of the Group of Women Parliamentarians. VM/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.