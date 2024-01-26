Angolan Athlete Wins Bronze at Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu European Championship

Luanda — Angolan athlete Elizandra Gourgel Wassuca won, on Thursday, in Paris (France), two bronze medals at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu European Championship.

Elizandra Gourgel Wassuca, 33 years old, purple belt and athlete from the Gracie Barra Angola Academy, won bronze medals in the up to 69 kg and absolute categories (all weights) at the European Championship of the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (BJJF) , which takes place between January 19th and 27th in Paris.

The IBJJF European Championship is among the three most prestigious and challenging championships in the sport.

The 2024 edition had the participation of more than six thousand athletes from all over the world.

Elizandra Wassuca has accumulated medals over the years and became World Champion in 2021, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The young fighter is a representative of athletes and young people in the Angolan Parliament. She has been a member of the National Assembly since 2022, elected by the National Circle and 1st Secretary of the Group of Women Parliamentarians. VM/DOJ