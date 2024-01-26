Egypt: FM - Egyptian Efforts to Achieve Gaza Ceasefire Continue

26 January 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Egypt is persistently working towards reaching a ceasefire in Gaza. However, the ministry highlighted that Israel's imposition of "unreasonable conditions" has made it currently unattainable.

"There are prohibitive conditions for ceasing fire and a lack of political will from the Israeli government and decision-makers," Ahmed Abu Zeid, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed in a telephone interview with Al-Arabiya on Wednesday.

Abu Zeid also noted that the ceasefire remains out of reach due to the UN Security Council's inability to explicitly call for a ceasefire and the absence of a clear and unified international stance.

"The positions of the United States and some European countries are still ambiguous regarding the ceasefire, and as long as such situation persists, we are still far from achieving this goal," added Abu Zeid.

