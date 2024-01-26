Kenya: Govt Commits to Revising Taxation System to Boost Manufacturing Industry

26 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The government has affirmed its commitment to revising the taxation system, aiming to encourage more Kenyans to enter the manufacturing industry.

This was announced by Juma Mukhwana, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Industry, during his visit to the East African Cables (EAC) headquarters in Nairobi.

Mukhwana emphasized the state's determination to execute strategies that will catalyze the growth of the manufacturing sector.

He underscored the importance of crafting policies that shield the local market from an influx of substandard goods.

"Importing products from abroad does not alleviate the cost of living. Every import signifies a job opportunity shipped overseas," Mukhwana said.

"The key to lowering the cost of living lies in producing and selling most of our consumed products locally," he added.

"Local manufacturing plays a crucial role in creating jobs and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for our citizens."

During his visit, the PS was accompanied by representatives from the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, where they discussed the obstacles confronting the Kenyan manufacturing sector and the government's ongoing initiatives to tackle them.

Issues such as illicit trade, unfavorable taxation policies, and high electricity tariffs were among those addressed.

"The PS' visit provided us with a valuable platform to shed light on the current challenges faced by local manufacturers," Paul Muigai, EAC Managing Director, stated.

"Our sector is ready to significantly contribute to national progress through the production of high-quality products," he added.

"These not only align with governmental goals like affordable housing but also bolster the economy through job creation and tax generation."

Also present at the event were Ngángá Njiinu, CEO of TransCentury Group (EAC's parent company), and board members of East African Cables Limited.

EAC recently invested $35 million to boost its production capacity to 750 metric tonnes (MT) and 800 MT of copper and aluminum cables, respectively.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

