Zimbabwe: Top Female Celebrities for Colour Purple Première

All is set for the première of the movie "Colour Purple" at the Joina City Ster Kinekor tonight which will run under the theme, #ZimPurple.

The première which according to organisers, will be led by top local female celebrities on the day including songstress Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana, comedienne Madam Boss, actress Jesesi Mungoshi and Shingai Shoniwa.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, organisers of the event, Ruvimbo Zhewe said the première is a red carpet show and guests are expected to dress the part.

"We are the events planner for Joina City Ster Kinekor activation and it is strictly a red carpet affair. The movie will be screened on two days, tonight and tomorrow. The theme colour code is purple," she said.

However, the talk of the town movie, "Colour Purple" is a powerful musical movie that delves into the struggles and triumphs of African American women in the early 20th century.

With a star-studded cast, the film features Hollywood's finest actresses such as Taraji Penda Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colmen Domingo, H.E.R and Halle Bailey who co-wrote and composed the song, "Keep it Moving", for the movie.

Mungoshi of "Neria" fame said she was happy with how women were taking space in the film and television industry especially in Hollywood where black women were telling their own stories.

Mungoshi, who confidently said she has empowered women in the filming industry, also highlighted how the movie will make an impact.

"I am a resilient woman and I love impacting women."

"Film is very informative and educational. It can change the world," said Mungoshi. She said the biggest challenge in the filming industry especially on women is they are underpaid or even sometimes not paid.

"The popular Netflix movie, 'Cook Off' was done without any of us being paid. We were then later paid after three years of which can you imagine," she said.

"Same as 'Ngoda,' it had the same modus operandi. I joined filming in 1985 and am turning 70 this year. I am still acting and still want to support young actors."

Mungoshi said the local film industry is not fully recognised in Zimbabwe.

"It is still a challenge here in Zimbabwe that artists are not fully recognised. I am a woman in film."

"'Neria' is 36 years old and people still remember me from that because it was a good film, "she said.

"The movie 'Neria' had an impact not only in Zimbabwe but in Africa as well. It was a hallmark performance that challenged the law of inheritance in Zimbabwe. After 'Neria' women were recognised."

Reminiscing "Neria," vividly remembers a time she was recognised by someone from Uganda well after the film had aired.

Comedianne Madam Boss also gave a brief background of how she became the boss lady.

"You all know my story. I was a maid but God had other plans for me. I was born in the rural areas in Madziva and raised by a single parent circumstances later forced me to be a maid," she said.

"I am here to support women as we go through a lot yet we still hold it together. Women, we are indeed strong. We can do it henceforth let's grab all the opportunities availed to us."