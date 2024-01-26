Kenya: DP Gachagua Tells Off Senators for 'Meddling' in National Government Affairs

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed senators over what he termed as 'meddling' in national government matters.

The DP urged them to refrain from debating subjects outside their job description and concentrate on overseeing the counties and serving the citizenry.

Gachagua made the remarks Thursday during a tour of Meru with President Ruto, emphasizing the need for senators to be mindful of their words while executing their duties.

He singled out Nyeri Senator Wamatinga Wahome and his Murang'a counterpart Joe Nyutu, whom he accused of uttering "rubbish."

"When they [Senators] get invited to appear on television, some of them become overly excited and lose themselves in petty issues. Today, I saw the Nyeri senator talk nonsense on the breakfast show. Senators' responsibility is to oversee the county; they should leave national government issues to the President and I," he said.

Gachagua recommended that the Deputy Speaker of the Senate, Kathuri Murungi summon the two Senators and "tell them they are out of order."

Gachagua's salvo comes hot on the heels of the raging succession debate that has put him in a collision course with a section of leaders allied to the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party drawn from the Mount Kenya region.

Kiharu lawmaker Ndindi Nyoro has emerged as a possible challenger for Gachagua, who was handpicked to be the ruling party's deputy presidential flagbearer, despite indications that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki emerged as the preferred candidate during a conclave by senior UDA politicians.

Jostling over the running mate slot saw Kindiki skip an event to unveil Gachagua, with the then Tharaka Nithi Senator announcing that he would take a break from politics.

The emergence of an axis challenging Gachagua has seen Kindiki dragged into Mt Kenya succession politics, with some leaders asking President Ruto to reconsider his choice for running mate in 2027.

Kindiki has, however, termed the ongoing succession debate "tactless, anti-people, and primitive."

On January 20, East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member Maina Karobia claimed the existence of a deal for President William Ruto to reciprocate support for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Karobia, who spoke in the company of the Deputy President, suggested the two leaders have a deal similar to the 2012 pact between Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, there is no public reference of the deal,

The simmering conflict between Nyoro, 38, and DP Gachagua has threatened to divide the region, considered a crucial bloc for any leader eyeing the country's presidency.

Weighing in on the debate, President William Ruto has since urged Kenya Kwanza leaders to refrain from engaging in succession politics.

Speaking in Nakuru, on January 23, President Ruto maintained that he is working with deputy president Rigathi Gachagua to mentor the youthful leaders in UDA.

"The deputy president and I have a plan. We said we will give mentorship to these young leaders in UDA. They, however, need to slow down, for if they speed up, they will spoil things," he said.

He encouraged them to instead channel their energies to deliver service delivery to the electorate, ensuring the realization of the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.