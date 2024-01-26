Ethiopia: Denmark Pledges to Support Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative

Addis Ababa — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen conferred with Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jorgensen at his office.

During the discussion, Demeke expressed Ethiopia's desire to further strengthen the existing longstanding relationship between the two countries.

He further explained Ethiopian practical efforts to mitigate climate change, indicating that through the National Green Legacy Initiative, billions of seedlings have been planted in Ethiopia in the last four years.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that this activity shows Ethiopia's unwavering commitment to a carbon-free planet, which the world is aspiring for.

Demeke also stressed Ethiopia's commitment to peace, mentioning the government's efforts to ensure accountability and consolidate peace in the country.

The federal government is finalizing the formulation of a comprehensive transitional justice policy to ensure accountability, healing, and reconciliation, he added.

Demeke also called on the stakeholders to provide concrete support to Ethiopia for its remarkable Green Initiative program.

Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jorgensen, on his part, stated that his country is highly interested in cooperating with Ethiopia in mitigating climate change.

He also expressed his country's readiness to support Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative.