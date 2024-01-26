Malawi: Minister Halima Daud Satisfied With Mother Care Group's Initiatives in Mzimba North

Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daudi, has expressed satisfaction with the initiatives undertaken by mother care groups in Mzimba North to improve children's health, particularly the Chikhwengwe mother care group.

The mother care groups were established by the Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) through a government-funded project called the Health Systems Immunization project, which operates under the Ministry of Health and includes partners such as the College of Medicine, among others.

In an interview with Nyasatimes, the Deputy Minister stated that she was impressed to see mothers taking the lead in advocating for children's health in their community and mobilizing others to work toward this goal.

She commended the Chikhwengwe mother care group for their accomplishments, including the construction of a house for a health surveillance assistant, lobbying for a solar-powered refrigerator to store vaccines, and encouraging vaccination among under-five children in the community.

"This is the kind of initiative we encourage as a government--to see communities mobilizing and advocating for resources to improve healthcare locally. When communities take the lead, it becomes easier for the government to provide support," the Deputy Minister remarked.

MHEN Executive Director George Jobe explained that the organization identified influential mothers and provided them with training on immunization, family planning, nutrition, advocacy, and community mobilization. Currently, there are close to 300 mother care groups across 9 districts, including 32 in Mzimba North.

Jobe emphasized the effectiveness of well-trained community members in volunteering and contributing to healthcare initiatives. He highlighted the mother care groups' ability to mobilize mothers, ensure vaccination compliance, and advocate for essential healthcare services.

Chairperson of the Chikhwengwe mother care group Melifa Phiri, noted that the project's training had empowered them to prioritize their children's health. Through their efforts, they secured a house for a health surveillance assistant, lobbied for a refrigerator to store vaccines, and encouraged vaccination among other mothers in the community.

Phiri highlighted the positive impact of these initiatives, noting an increase in vaccine uptake among children under five in the community.