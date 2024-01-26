Ethiopia's Push for Sea Access

25 January 2024
International Crisis Group
By Alan Boswell and Christopher Clapham

This week on The Horn, Alan speaks with Ethiopia scholar Christopher Clapham about Addis Ababa's bid for its own seaport, including its controversial recent deal with Somaliland, as well as the many internal crises facing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In this episode of The Horn, Alan is joined by Christopher Clapham, Ethiopia expert and professor emeritus at the University of Cambridge. They unpack the context of Ethiopia's major new quest for sea access, the regional tensions created by this public demand, and the tidal waves from the recent Memorandum of Understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland that is fiercely opposed by Somalia and others. They also discuss the dire internal situation inside Ethiopia and whether the proliferating crises inside the country could continue to escalate. They also discuss the historic and current involvement of external actors in the region, including Gulf states.

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.For more in-depth analysis of the topics discussed in this episode, check out our briefing Ethiopia's Ominous New War in Amhara and our Ethiopia country page.

Alan Boswell, Project Director, Horn of Africa

Christopher Clapham, Former Professor, University of Cambridge's Centre of African Studies

Read the original on the Crisis Group website.

