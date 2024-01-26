Kenya: Judges Body to Sue Leaders Undermining Judiciary's Independence

Nairobi — The Executive Council of the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) has vowed to initiate contempt suits against leaders intent on eroding the Judiciary's independence through misguided attacks and their refusal to comply with court orders.

The association's President Justice Radido Stephen Okiyo emphasized Thursday that a legal strategy will be employed to rein in leaders who consistently target "the Judiciary, individual Judges, and magistrates."

Okiyo expressed regret that the assaults have continued despite the tripartite meeting involving the Heads of the State organs.

President William Ruto called a meeting on January 22, 2023, with Chief Justice Martha Koome and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula to address concerns related to allegations of corruption among certain Judges and Magistrates, who are reportedly hindering government projects.

"These most unfortunate attacks appear to be systematically planned, sequentially executed, and unconscionably amplified and popularised by leaders of a certain persuasion," Okiyo said.

President Ruto had launched an onslaught against the Judiciary after receiving unfavorable court rulings, asserting that certain judges were corrupt and manipulated by his opponents to obstruct government projects.

In response to his attacks, a section of Kenya Kwanza leaders pledged to defy court orders until corrupt judges were unmasked, and the Judiciary was purged of corruption.

Okiyo however appealed to the political class, emphasizing the importance of respecting the Constitution by acknowledging and valuing the independence of the Judiciary.

"The Association expects the political class to refrain from reckless comments and conduct whose ultimate effect would lead to a brick-by-brick crumbling of our institutions as a country and inevitably ushering a state of anarchy and lawlessness within the general populace," he said.

During the Annual Heads of Arms Summit, President Ruto and Speaker Wetangula pledged their support for the Judiciary's efforts to combat corruption.

A decision was reached to increase the budgetary allocation to the Judiciary to enhance its capacity to address the issue.