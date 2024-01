Kenya: Kindiki Recalls 5 County Commissioners to Nairobi, Elevates 11 DCCs

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has recalled five County Commissioners to the Ministry Headquarters in Nairobi in a fresh re-organization.

The administrators recalled in a notification issued on Thursday include the immediate Nyandarua County Commissioner Mohamed Barre. Kindiki named Barre the Secretary for Peace Building.

He also recalled Laikipia's Joseph Kanyiri and his Narok counterpart Isaac Masinde.

Others are Tom Anjere who has been recalled from Kisii and Jude Wesonga (Kajiado).

Kindiki said the reshuffle aims to enhance service delivery within National Government Administration cadres.

"The deployment to take effect on 1st February 2024," Kindiki said in a posting order released by Harambee House.

The Interior CS also elevated 11 Deputy County Commissioners (DCC) to the position of County Commissioner.

They include Masinga DCC, David Koskei, who will now serve as Tana River County Commissioner and Transmara West's Mohamed Ramadhani who wil move to Garissa.

Kirinyaga Central's Julius Kavita will man Turkana while Nakuru West DCC Khalif Abdullahi will move to West Pokot as County Commissioner.

Other DCCs promoted include Reuben Lotiatia (Narok) James Taari (Kajiado), Mwachaunga Chaunga (Busia), Duncan Darusi (Kiambu) and David Wanyonyi (Nairobi).

The promotion of the DCCs is subject to concurrence of the Public Service Commission.

Kindiki said that all Regional Commissioners will continue serving in their current stations.