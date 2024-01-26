South Africa: International Court of Justice Orders Israel to Prevent Genocidal Acts in Gaza

Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
Thousands of people marched in Cape Town calling for genocide in Gaza to be prevented. Gaza is one of the two Occupied Palestinian Territories.
26 January 2024
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — The International Court of Justice in the Hague has ruled that the Israeli government must stop its attacks on the Occupied Palestinian Territories and allow aid to reach the affected population unhindered.

This after South Africa brought a case before the court arguing that Israel is committing a genocide against the Palestinian people.

The court ordered Israel to report back within a month on measures it's taken to prevents acts of genocide in Gaza - stopping short of ordering a ceasefire. The ruling on the merits of the genocide evidence yet, and it may take years to decide.

In reaction to the ruling, Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch  said: "The World Court’s landmark decision puts Israel and its allies on notice that immediate action is needed to prevent genocide and further atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza. Lives hang in the balance, and governments need to urgently use their leverage to ensure that the order is enforced. The scale and gravity of civilian suffering in Gaza driven by Israeli war crimes demands nothing less.

Jarreh said The ICJ’s "speedy" ruling recognises the "dire situation in Gaza, where civilians face starvation and are being killed daily at levels unprecedented in the recent history of Israel and Palestine. The court’s clear and binding orders raise the stakes for Israel’s allies to back up their stated commitment to a global rules-based order by helping ensure compliance with this watershed ruling".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.