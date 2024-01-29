Zimbabwe: Under 19 Cricket Team Through to World Cup Super Six

ZIMBABWE men's under 19 cricket team reached the super six of the ongoing World Cup in South Africa after beating Namibia by 8 wickets.

Saturday's victory marked the Young Chevrons' first win at the tournament following two consecutive defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia.

With the top three teams from each group progressing to the Super Six under new regulations, Zimbabwe who finished in position three with two points in Group C joining second-place occupiers Sri Lanka which had four points and an unbeaten Australia which claimed pole position with six points.

In the Super Six, the top three teams from groups A and D will face each other in the same pool, whilst those from groups B and C do the same.

Qualifying teams from groups A and D are Nepal, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Ireland and Pakistan.

Group B and C qualifying teams are Zimbabwe, South Africa, West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and Australia.

The top two teams from the two pools in the Super Six will then face off in the semifinals of the tournament with winners going through to the final scheduled for February 11.

The new Super Six format will see each team carrying through its points from the group games and each team will play two games against opponents from the other group who did not attain the same position, for example, Zimbabwe will play number one and two from group B and it cannot play the group's third-place occupier.

Young Chevrons will kick off its Super Six campaign with a date against South Africa on Wednesday before they play England on Saturday.

On the other end, the four teams that failed to qualify for the Super Six will play round robin to fight four positions 12 to 16.