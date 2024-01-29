Rwanda: Sitting Volleyball - Mosaad Optimistic Rwanda Can Qualify for Paris 2024 Paralympics

Rwanda's national sitting volleyball teams' head coach Mosaad Rashad has said that Rwandan teams stand a chance to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games that will take place in Paris, France from August 28 to September 8.

Rashad and his two teams are now in Lagos, Nigeria, for the Africa Zone Sitting Volleyball Championship 2024, a competition which will decide the countries that will represent Africa at the Paralympic Games in both men and women categories.

Both teams had their first training session in Nigeria on Sunday, January 28, just a day before the championship commences.

Prior to the competition, Rashad said that he trusts his teams can go all the way and win both tickets and qualify for the quadrennial Games but he warned his men's team about a big threat that Egyptians could pose during the campaign.

"We have a big chance because. Our biggest challenge is the Egyptian team especially in men's category. The competition will not be easy for the men's team but, for women, the level of our team is high enough to beat all teams in Africa," he said.

"If we do our best in the matches and fight in every match, especially against Egypt, we are going to win and I think we can achieve our dream to qualify (for the Paralympic Games)."

Both teams underwent intensive training at Green Hills Academy courts in Kigali before departing for Lagos on Friday night, January 26.

Eight countries including Egypt, Morocco, Libya, Kenya, Algeria, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and hosts Nigeria will vie for the lone ticket to Paris in men's category while Rwanda's women will be up against three other countries Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Nigeria.

The Rwandan men's team has been placed in Group B, alongside Zimbabwe, Algeria, and Libya.

Full Squads

Women

Agnes Nyiranshimiyimana, Faustin Uwimpuhwe, Claudine Murebwayire, Sandrine Nyirambarushimana, Alice Musabyemariya, Marie Adeline Mucyo, Claudine Bazubagira, Solange Nyiraneza, Clementine Umutoni, Hosiana Mulisa, Liliane Mukobwankawe, Chantal Mutuyimana, Yvonne Imanishimwe and Marcianne Mahoro.

Men

Janvier Sinayobye, Ezra Kubwimana, Leandre Muhawenimana, Celestin Byumvuhore, Jean Baptiste Ndayisaba, Callixte Twagirayezu, Jean Claude Ndahiro, Callixte Uwizeyimana, Christophe Nyagatare, Jean Semana, Jean Bosco Ngizwenimana, Emile Cadet Vuningabo, Innocent Niyitegeka and Jean Baptiste Murema.