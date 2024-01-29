Kenya Thrash New Zealand Before Collapsing to Trinidad and Tobago At Hockey 5s World Cup

Nairobi — The national men's hockey 5s team began their World Cup campaign in Oman on Sunday with a win over New Zealand and a loss to Trinidad and Tobago.

The team thrashed New Zealand 6-1 in their early Sunday morning match in which Moses Ademba starred with a brace.

Danstone Wabwire kicked off proceedings with a field goal in the 1st minute before Ivan Ludiali added a second, five minutes later.

Sheldon Kimutai scored Kenya's third in the eighth minute before the New Zealanders scored a consolation through Jakob Bell-Kake to put the scores at 3-1 in favour of Kenya at halftime.

Ademba then scored the first of his two goals in the 22nd minute as Richard Wanganga extended Kenya's onslaught with the fifth, two minutes later.

Ademba scored his second in the 28th minute to complete Kenya's bright start to the inaugural edition of the quadrennial tournament.

Roles reversed

However, Kenya were a different side in their next match as they lost 7-2 to Trinidad and Tobago at the same venue.

Hattrick hero Marcano Teague put the Caribbeans in front in the second minute before Ludiali equalised a minute later.

Trinidad and Tobago regained their lead a minute later courtesy of Pierre Mickell before Jordan Vierra added another to make it 3-1 at halftime.

Mickell grabbed a second in the 25th minute before Moses Loice's corner goal a minute later reduced parity for the Kenyans.

However, it proved to be a temporary relief as Teague soon scored to make it 5-2 before Marcano Tariq added another.

Teague completed his hattrick at the death as Kenya capitulated to leave themselves second in Pool C.

They next play Australia in their final group match on Monday afternoon.