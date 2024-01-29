Malawi: Nankhumwa Says He Will Be On Ballot Paper in 2025 Poll

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) 'rebel leader' Kondwani Nankhumwa has hinted he will be on the ballot paper during the 2025 presidential election.

Speaking to his supporters on Sunday after attending a church service at Malabada in Ndirande, Blantyre, Nankhumwa said he would give details of his next political move this week at a press conference but said he will be a presidential candidate.

"I can assure you that I will be on the ballot paper," said Nankhumwa amid cheers from his followers in the populous township.

Nankhumwa and some of his 'disciples', including former DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey, former DPP publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi, former director of women, Cecelia Chazama and others were fired from the party for what the DPP said gross indiscipline.

But Nankhumwa said he was fired from the DPP because he openly said he would challenge party president Peter Mutharika for the position of party presidency during a convention.

Meanwhile, some of his supporters in Ndirande tore and burnt DPP regalia, saying this was a show of anger over Nankhumwa's firing from the party.

They did this while singing songs asking where they will go after Nankhumwa's dismissal from the party.

Alice Lita, deputy campaign director in the DPP said her and others will follow Nankhumwa wherever he will go.