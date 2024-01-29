Angola: Bengo Government Pledges to Increase Agricultural Production

28 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — The northern Bengo provincial government on Saturday urged farmers in the municipality of Dande to produce more and diversify their production.

Addressing the traders at Panguila market, at the opening of the 6th edition of the Agro-Dande Trade Fair, the deputy governor for Bengo's Political, Social and Economic Sector, José Bartolomeu Pedro, said that the diversification of products aims to guarantee the effective sustainability of families.

He pointed out that 76.2 per cent of agricultural production in Bengo province comes from family farming.

As part of the celebrations for the 94th anniversary of the municipality of Dande, the event aims to create a bridge between economic operators, buyers, cooperatives, agricultural and marketing associations to facilitate the sale of products.

With 60 exhibitors and around 45 tons of various products, the fair aims to surpass the 26 million Kwanzas raised in the previous edition.

Among the products on display are bananas, sweet potatoes, cassava, maize, passion fruit, peanuts, coffee, pineapple, avocado, yams, lemons, oranges, tomatoes, onions and fish, among others. FS/IF/DAN/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.