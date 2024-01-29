Angola: Bengo Government Pledges to Increase Agricultural Production

Caxito — The northern Bengo provincial government on Saturday urged farmers in the municipality of Dande to produce more and diversify their production.

Addressing the traders at Panguila market, at the opening of the 6th edition of the Agro-Dande Trade Fair, the deputy governor for Bengo's Political, Social and Economic Sector, José Bartolomeu Pedro, said that the diversification of products aims to guarantee the effective sustainability of families.

He pointed out that 76.2 per cent of agricultural production in Bengo province comes from family farming.

As part of the celebrations for the 94th anniversary of the municipality of Dande, the event aims to create a bridge between economic operators, buyers, cooperatives, agricultural and marketing associations to facilitate the sale of products.

With 60 exhibitors and around 45 tons of various products, the fair aims to surpass the 26 million Kwanzas raised in the previous edition.

Among the products on display are bananas, sweet potatoes, cassava, maize, passion fruit, peanuts, coffee, pineapple, avocado, yams, lemons, oranges, tomatoes, onions and fish, among others. FS/IF/DAN/DOJ