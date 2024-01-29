Angola: Unexploded High-Powered Bomb Destroyed in Eastern Angola

Luena — An unexploded bomb, model FAB-250, considered "rare and highly powerful", was destroyed in the town of Lushivi, 103 kilometers south of Luena, eastern Moxico province, by the Mining Advisory Group (MAG), ANGOP reported on Sunday.

Capable of destroying an area of 250 square meters, the artefact, weighing more than 100 kilograms, was recently discovered by a farmer in that town in Moxico province.

In addition to this bomb, which is considered rare, 547 unexploded explosive devices were also destroyed on site, mostly several millimeter projectiles, grenades, mortars, anti-tank and anti-personnel mines, removed from outskirts of the city of Luena, and in the Lucusse commune.

Speaking to journalists, MAG's Field Manager, Nicolau Mozingwa, said that until the first quarter of this year the institution would continue to identify, clarify and clean up the remnants of the war in the Alto Luena neighborhood, Lucusse and Luvuei communes, as well as in the municipality of Camanongue.

In turn, the local representative of the National Mine Action Agency (ANAM), Chile Chicanha, praised the co-operation of the population in the process of reporting the existence of landmines in their communities, especially in rural areas of the province.

Moxico is recognised as the second most mine-affected province in the country, after Cuando-Cubango.

In 2023, an area of 6.480 million square meters was cleared, corresponding to 17 fields.

The region currently has 227 mined areas in all the municipalities.