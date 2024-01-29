Ethiopia's Quest for Access to Sea Very Essential to Its Survival, Safeguarding National Interest - MPs

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's quest for access to sea is very essential to its survival and to safeguarding the national interest of the country, officials of Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee at the House of Peoples Representatives underscored.

The officials told ENA that Ethiopia proposed access to sea to the countries in the region with a peaceful manner based on the principle of mutual development and shared benefits.

Deputy Chair of the committee, Fetiha Mahidi said that Ethiopia would find it challenging to support its rapidly expanding population and economy with just one port, so the nation needs multiple ports.

She stated that although Ethiopia's need for access to the sea is fundamental, the only course of action the nation would take to fulfill its interest would be peaceful.

The main goal of Ethiopia's quest for sea also centered on the realization integration among countries in the region with a view to ensuring their future survival, she added.

Ethiopia had no history of invading other nation; she said pointing out that peaceful way is the country's only alternative to achieve its goal with the principle of give and take.

Member of Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Committee, Balew Baye for his part recalled that Ethiopia used to have its own sea outlet indicating the historical incident that the country lost its seas.

However, currently, the country seriously needs several alternative ports due to the growing number of population, expanding economy and dynamism of regional geopolitics, he added.

Balew also mentioned about the measures being taken by the government to expand alternative ports in the region with a view to safeguarding its national interests citing the recent agreement made with Somaliland.

"The government of Ethiopia considers the issue of access to sea as crucial element to safeguarding the national interest of the country and is working to realizing this important national agenda."

Officials of the committee stated that Ethiopia would not just sit and see the current development in the red sea, not only because it is the primary route for international trade but also because a number of world superpowers are showing serious interest in the region.

In order to just satisfy their national interests in the region, nine countries which are located far away from the region had built military bases in the red sea. According to the officials, the region poses a threat to Ethiopia since it is a hub for illegal activities of human traffickers, terrorists, and illegal arms trade.

Hence, the country would do its part to ensuring its national interest in the region as Ethiopia is very close to the Red sea, they underscored.