Somalia: Jubaland Readied for Final Push Against Al-Shabaab, Says Security Minister

28 January 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — The minister of security of Jubaland state of Somalia Yusuf Hussein Osman alias Dhumaal said his regional forces are fully prepared for the war on Al-Shabaab.

Speaking to the media outside Kismayo after a troop visit, Dhumaal said that Jubaland forces in cooperation with the Somali National Army will liberate the remaining areas.

"We will not rest until we retake the last pocket of Al-Shabaab, our gallant soldiers and the SNA are in their final preparation to begin the all-out offensive soon," added Dhumaal.

The vice president of Jubaland state Mohamud Sayid Aden paid a visit to a military base to preside over the pass out of new soldiers in an area near the port city on Sunday.

Aden urged the soldiers to get ready for the deployment to the war frontlines in Jubaland state which borders Kenya and has been the scene of the Al-Shabaab cross-border attacks.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda ally in East Africa has been controlling a whole region in Jubaland - Middle Juba, where the group's leaders are believed to be staying as their headquarters.

